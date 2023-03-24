Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires Shares of 4,800 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,335 shares of company stock valued at $385,654 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

