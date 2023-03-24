Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 3,160 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95,541 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

