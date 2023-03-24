Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

