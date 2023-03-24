Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

