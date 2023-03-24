Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Diageo were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 119.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 55.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average is $175.56. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.42) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

