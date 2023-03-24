Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $517,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.