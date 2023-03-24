Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $329.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

