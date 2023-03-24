Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $231,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $433.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

