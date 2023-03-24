Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $235,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $328.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.96.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

