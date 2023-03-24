Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases Shares of 345 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp raised its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,420,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $666.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $708.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

