Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 23.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $434,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,406,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,687. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,745,255 shares of company stock worth $20,653,659. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

