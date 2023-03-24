Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $372.02 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

