Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 600 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

