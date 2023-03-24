Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $206,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Stock Up 0.2 %

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.97%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

