Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Twilio were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,149 shares of company stock worth $1,867,804. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio Stock Down 0.5 %

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.96.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

