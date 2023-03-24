Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $11.54

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.80. Gold Fields shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 510,411 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

