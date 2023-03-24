Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives $16.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 106.7% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

