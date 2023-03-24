Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Buys $173,743.49 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 168,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $173,743.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,786,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,588.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Faheem Hasnain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Faheem Hasnain purchased 440,500 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00.

Shares of GOSS opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOSS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 138.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

