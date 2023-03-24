Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Analysts at Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,020 ($37.09) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 3,200 ($39.30) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Price Performance

Shares of GGGSF opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Greggs has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.