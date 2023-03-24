GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Major Shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners Sells 740,747 Shares

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $533,337.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GSE Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

GVP stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GSE Systems

Several research firms have weighed in on GVP. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GSE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

