Guggenheim Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $145.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

