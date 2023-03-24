Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

