Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.79) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.71) to GBX 2,190 ($26.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Halma Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. Halma has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.37.
Halma Company Profile
Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halma (HLMAF)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.