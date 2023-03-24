Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.79) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.71) to GBX 2,190 ($26.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Halma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. Halma has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Halma Company Profile

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

