Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Baidu were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,785,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 774.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 426,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

