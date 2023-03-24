Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,897 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Trex were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Trex stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

