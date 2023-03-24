Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($190.32) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.6 %

FRA:HNR1 opened at €170.10 ($182.90) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($125.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €173.58.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

