Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Harmonic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Harmonic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Harmonic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

