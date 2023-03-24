HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 89bio in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

