HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPST opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

