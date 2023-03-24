Head to Head Analysis: Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) and The Competition

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) is one of 228 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alpha Tau Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A -$33.76 million -4.32 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors $1.12 billion $56.99 million -4.42

Alpha Tau Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors 998 3605 7799 181 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 528.71%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.01%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -32.53% -27.99% Alpha Tau Medical Competitors -1,304.10% -152.66% -26.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

