Head to Head Analysis: Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) & The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 2.12% 7.98% 1.45% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Hanover Insurance Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $155.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.54%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $5.47 billion 0.79 $116.00 million $3.21 37.91 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property. The Specialty focuses on Professional and Executive Lines, Specialty Property & Casualty, Marine, Surety and Other. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

