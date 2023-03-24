Head-To-Head Analysis: Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) and Its Peers

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s peers have a beta of 2.12, suggesting that their average share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -10.79 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $4.04 billion $252.49 million 3.64

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Business Travel Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 101 895 1771 31 2.62

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.68, suggesting a potential upside of 31.97%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -3.37% -0.94% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,276.46% 4.79% -3.89%

Summary

Global Business Travel Group peers beat Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

