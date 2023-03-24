Head-To-Head Contrast: Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) and Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY)

Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) and Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Sanlam pays an annual dividend of C$0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sanlam pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sanlam is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sanlam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanlam N/A N/A N/A C$9.06 0.66 Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 9.72

This table compares Sanlam and Great-West Lifeco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sanlam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great-West Lifeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sanlam and Great-West Lifeco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanlam 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Great-West Lifeco has a consensus target price of $35.78, indicating a potential upside of 41.30%. Given Great-West Lifeco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great-West Lifeco is more favorable than Sanlam.

Profitability

This table compares Sanlam and Great-West Lifeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanlam N/A N/A N/A Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Great-West Lifeco beats Sanlam on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Ltd. engages in the provision of financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its solutions include individual, group and short-term insurance, personal financial services such as estate planning, trusts, wills, personal loans, health management, savings and linked products. The company operates through five clusters: Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Santam and Corporate and Other. It also offers business fitness assessment and insurance investment management, asset management, employee benefits, risk management, and capital market activities. The company was founded on June 8, 1918 and is headquartered in Bellville, South Africa.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life. The United States segment offers asset management and financial services through the Great-West Financial, Putnam and insurance businesses in the branches of Great-West Life and Canada Life located in the U.S. The Europe segment consists of insurance, annuities and reinsurance business units. The Lifeco Corporate segment includes operating results for activities of Lifeco that are not associated with the major business units of the firm. The company was founded on November 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

