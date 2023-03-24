Head to Head Contrast: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 50,486.97 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 0.52 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Grom Social Enterprises -214.31% -45.14% -32.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MassRoots and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.00%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

MassRoots beats Grom Social Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

