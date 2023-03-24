Head-To-Head Review: Perimeter Solutions (PRM) vs. Its Rivals

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Perimeter Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions 17.58% 0.20% 0.09% Perimeter Solutions Competitors -16.30% 18.59% 6.13%

Volatility and Risk

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $360.51 million $91.76 million 22.73 Perimeter Solutions Competitors $8.34 billion $307.87 million 16.51

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Perimeter Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions. Perimeter Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perimeter Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perimeter Solutions Competitors 119 906 1461 42 2.56

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.33%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 52.31%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions rivals beat Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

