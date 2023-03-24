HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $69,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

