Henderson EuroTrust plc (HNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson EuroTrust Stock Down 1.0 %
HNE stock opened at GBX 130.42 ($1.60) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Henderson EuroTrust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.51 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141 ($1.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £276.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile
