Henderson EuroTrust plc (HNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HNE stock opened at GBX 130.42 ($1.60) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Henderson EuroTrust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.51 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141 ($1.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £276.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

