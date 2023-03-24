Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $251.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $243.98 on Thursday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.43 and its 200 day moving average is $230.68. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,895,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

