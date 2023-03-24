Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.29-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.04-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $243.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $247.20.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $11,895,361. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.