Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.29-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.04-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.20.
NYSE:HSY opened at $243.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $247.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.
In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $11,895,361. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
