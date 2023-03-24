Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 139,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 413,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 145,318 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.