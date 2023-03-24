Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IJR opened at $92.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

