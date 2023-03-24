Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $196.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day moving average is $227.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

