Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,229 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 553.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.3 %

Stellantis stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stellantis Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

