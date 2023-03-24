Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Shares of DG stock opened at $202.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

