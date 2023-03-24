Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 129 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $186.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

