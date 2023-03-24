Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 23 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after buying an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Down 1.4 %

HUM stock opened at $491.35 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.71. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

