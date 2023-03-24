Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 528 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin Trading Down 0.2 %

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $95.09 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

