Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 87 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $433.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.