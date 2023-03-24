Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.