Hexcel Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.